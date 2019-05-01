JUST IN
SC refuses to take up urgent mentioning in coming week

ANI  |  General News 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to take up any mentioning from the lawyers who wanted their cases to be heard on an urgent basis.

"There will be no more mentioning in the coming six days," said a three-judge judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

The apex court said that in the coming six days, starting from Friday, the Court will list around 4,000 matters.

First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 17:54 IST

