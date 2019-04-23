Sri Lanka mulling burqa ban?

With interrogation of suspects and other evidence pointing to the involvement of many women in the bombings, the may end up banning 'burqa' and 'niqab', a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Quoting a highly placed government source, said the government was planning to implement the move in consultation with the mosque authorities and that several Ministers had spoken to on the matter.

It had been pointed out that 'burqa' and 'niqab' were never part of the traditional attire of Muslim women in until the Gulf war in the early 1990s "which saw extremist elements introducing the garb to Muslim women", the daily said.

sources said that a number of female accomplices of the suicide bombers in Dematagoda, a Colombo neighbourhood where three policemen were killed, too had escaped wearing burqas.

--IANS

mr/soni

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)