Goa factory blast: 1 succumbs to injuries

One of the three persons who were left critically injured after an explosion occurred in a factory here on Saturday succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

A total of nine people had sustained injuries following the blast, which took place in a at Tuem Industrial Estate on Saturday.

Estimated loss due to the blast is reportedly Rs 25 lakh which includes damages to the factory, a car, a tempo, and two bikes.

An adjacent factory also sustained some damages due to the blast.

