Goons in Bihar assault woman school owner for refusing to pay extortion money

ANI  |  Saharsa (Bihar) 

A group of unidentified goons on Sunday assaulted a woman, who runs a private school in Bihar's Saharsa after she allegedly refused to pay extortion money to them.

In a video, four goons can be seen suddenly running towards the victim and one of them pushed her to the ground.

The victim can also be seen requesting the attackers to spare her but they were in no mood to stop the assault.

Moments later, one of the attackers rushed towards the main gate of the school with a gun in his hand and fired a few shots before fleeing the spot. Some of the attackers fled on a motorcycle.

Police said a probe has already been initiated in the matter. Efforts are on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 13 2019. 16:07 IST

