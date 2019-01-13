Ram Vilas Paswan's daughter stages dharna, demands apology over 'Angootha chap' jibe

Asha Paswan, daughter of Ram Vilas Paswan, staged a protest against her father here on Sunday for allegedly referring to former and Rashtriya (RJD) as "Angootha Chap" or illiterate.

"I want him (Ram Vilas Paswan) to take back his words and apologise. He should respect all women," said Asha.

On Friday, Paswan had said "any uneducated person becomes nowadays," in a veiled jibe at

Disappointed with these remarks. Asha threatened to protest along with other women in front of her father's Lok Janshakti Party office.

Asha is Paswan's daughter from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi, whom he divorced in 1981. Two years later, he tied the knot with Reena.

It may be noted that Asha's husband is part of the RJD.

