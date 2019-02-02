Mughal garden to open for public from Feb 4

The famed of Bhavan are set to open to the public on February 4 with a display of various fauna and flora, including specially cultivated tulips that are expected to bloom in vivid colours in phases during this month.

The 15-acre gardens will be thrown open for visitors after inaugurates the annual garden festival 'Udyanotsav' at the presidential residence on February 4.

Visitors can enter the Gardens for free from February 6 to March 9 between 9:30 AM and 4.00 PM and the Gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to a press statement from Bhavan.

From this year, an has been introduced for visitors in addition to the direct walk-in entry like previous years.

Around 10,000 'tulips' specially cultivated in are expected to bloom in vivid colours of red, white, orange and yellow mixed with red and pink. Apart from tulips and exotic flowers, the other main attraction for the year is bulbous flowerings.

Flower carpets in magnificent designs will also be on display in the Central Lawns revealing the skill and craft of the gardeners of Bhavan. The dominant colour scheme of this year's ornamental flowers is white, yellow, red and orange.

As in previous years, a small beautified cactus corner with interesting varieties of cactus and succulents has been landscaped. An exhibition stall will also showcase organic fresh vegetables and fruits grown in the President's Estate Organic Farm.

The office has requested the visitors "not to bring any water bottles, briefcases, handbags, cameras, radios, transistors, boxes, umbrellas, eatables etc."

President's said arrangements of drinking water, toilets, first aid, medical facility, restrooms for senior citizens, women and children are also being provided at various places along the route visitors will take.

He also said that entry and exit for all will be from Gate No. 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

To avoid any inconvenience, the - available seven days in advance - has been divided into seven hourly slots.

