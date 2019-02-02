Robert Vadra gets anticipatory bail in money laundering case

The Patiala House Court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to businessman Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, till February 16 in connection with a money laundering case against him.
CBI Special Judge Arvind Kumar while granting the bail directed Vadra to join the ED investigation which is slated to take place on February 6. He was also asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs. 1 Lakh and a surety of like amount.
The ED claims that Vadra and his associates got kickbacks in a petroleum deal in 2009.
During the course of the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that they have learnt about more overseas properties related to Vadra and hence he should join the probe.
"There is a question of 1.9 million pounds of property involved in the case. Besides this, other cases of 4 and 5 million pounds of money laundering are also filed against him, and Vadra had 6 flats overseas in his possession," submitted ED's Counsel and Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh
"He (Vadra) will join the investigation as directed," said Vadra's counsel and senior Congress leader KTS Tulsi, adding that Vadra was in London taking care of his ailing mother.
On Friday, Robert Vadra filed an anticipatory bail plea in connection with the case saying that he is being targeted and subjected to false prosecution which has the colour of political witch hunt. He also stated in his petition that he is a law-abiding citizen.
On January 11, a Delhi court had granted interim protection from arrest to Manoj Arora, an alleged close aide of businessman Robert Vadra, in connection with a money laundering case against him.
The Patiala House Court also ordered Arora to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday and join the investigation. Earlier on January 5, the ED had moved Patiala Court seeking the issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Arora.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
