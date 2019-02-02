Robert Vadra gets anticipatory bail in money laundering case

The on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Robert Vadra, brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, till February 16 in connection with a case against him.

CBI while granting the bail directed to join the ED investigation which is slated to take place on February 6. He was also asked to furnish a bail bond of Rs. 1 Lakh and a surety of like amount.

The ED claims that and his associates got kickbacks in a petroleum deal in 2009.

During the course of the hearing, the (ED) told the court that they have learnt about more overseas properties related to and hence he should join the probe.

"There is a question of 1.9 million pounds of property involved in the case. Besides this, other cases of 4 and 5 million pounds of are also filed against him, and Vadra had 6 flats overseas in his possession," submitted ED's and Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh

"He (Vadra) will join the investigation as directed," said Vadra's and senior KTS Tulsi, adding that Vadra was in taking care of his ailing mother.

On Friday, filed an anticipatory bail plea in connection with the case saying that he is being targeted and subjected to false prosecution which has the colour of political witch hunt. He also stated in his petition that he is a

On January 11, a had granted interim protection from arrest to Manoj Arora, an alleged close aide of Robert Vadra, in connection with a case against him.

The also ordered Arora to appear before the (ED) on Saturday and join the investigation. Earlier on January 5, the ED had moved seeking the issuance of an open-ended non-bailable warrant against Arora.

