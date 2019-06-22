Goa to witness heavy rainfall: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected to occur in isolated regions in Goa, (IMD) said on Saturday.

"Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north and south district of the state," IMD said in a warning released today.

IMD has released a warning for fishermen of coast to not venture into the and adjoining West-central Sea.

"Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over and adjoining West-central during 22nd, 25th and 26th June," IMD said.

IMD has predicted cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers for the next few days, in Goa.

Areas in south interior and Konkan may witness heavy rainfall on Saturday, the forecasting stated in its countrywide warning Bulletin.

Besides, in the North-eastern part places over Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Marathwada, and Odisha are also likely to receive rain showers.

