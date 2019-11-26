GoAir flight faces technical glitch, manages to land safely in Mumbai

A full emergency was declared on Tuesday evening for a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow due to a technical failure.

The incident took place at 7:57 pm. flight G8-2610 returned and landed safely and the emergency was withdrawn later.

In a statement, spokesperson stated that the flight from Mumbai to Lucknow did a "precautionary" air turn back shortly after takeoff owing to a technical glitch with one of its CFM engines. After turn back, the flight landed safely with 178 passengers and 4 crew onboard the CEO aircraft at Mumbai.

"The aircraft will be put back into service following an inspection and rectification by the GoAir engineering team. At GoAir, the safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance and the airline sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers," the spokesperson stated.