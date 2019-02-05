Jason Holder makes big gains in Test rankings

skipper has made big gains in the International Council (ICC) Test rankings after his side completed a commanding victory over England in a home series.

Holder's five wickets haul in the Test has lifted him four places to a career-best sixth position in the Test rankings after the Windies scored an impressive 10-wicket win over England to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The 27-year-old, who last week became the first since ICC Hall of Famer Sir to top the list of Test all-rounders, added another feather to his cap by reaching a tally of 778 rating points, the highest by any Windies bowler since the retirement of in 2001.

The of the Match in though was Kemar Roach, who grabbed four wickets in each innings. He was rewarded with a jump of eight slots to 12th position, just one place behind his compatriot Shannon Gabriel, who advanced one slot.

The presence of three Windies bowlers in the top 12 is reminiscent of the dominance of their pace bowlers in the past, and the best since they had four in the top 12 in mid-1996 - Curtley Ambrose (first), (fifth), (seventh) and (12th).

fast bowlers too have made a mark in the latest rankings update. has reached a career-best second position after taking four wickets in the Canberra Test while new-ball bowler Mitchell Starc's Player of the Match haul of 10 wickets has lifted him 10 places to 15th position after the 366-run victory.

Other bowlers to improve include Moeen Ali of England (up two places to 28th) and Marnus Labuschagne of (up 20 places to a career-best 54th).

In the batsmen rankings, has gained three slots to reach 13th position after an unbeaten 101 in the second innings while his has gained a whopping 23 slots to reach a career-best 20th position after scores of 161 and 59 not out.

The Windies batsmen to advance include Kraigg Brathwaite (up one place to 33rd), (up two places to 45th), Shai Hope (up five places to 46th) and (up two places to 55th) after his determined 50 in 342 minutes.

For England, Jonny Bairstow's first-innings half-century has helped him push up two places to 23rd position while wicketkeeper has gained eight places to reach 64th in the list.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the ICC Test team rankings, which are updated at the end of each series. though have gained three points after winning the two Tests against They remain in fifth position with 104 points while have lost two points but stay ahead of with 89 points.

Sri Lanka, however, face the prospect of slipping behind during an upcoming two-Test tour of should they suffer another series loss. On the other hand, second-placed risk losing their second position, depending on how results pan out in that series as well as the last match of the Windies-England series in St Lucia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)