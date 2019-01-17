'Good governance and democracy could impact and change lives of ordinary people'

-
R Balasubramaniam who is a development scholar, leadership trainer, social innovator, public policy advocate and author in his inaugural speech at a seminar organised by the Embassy of India in Berlin, shared his experiences on how good governance and democracy could impact and change the lives of ordinary people.
The Embassy of India in Berlin, in collaboration with Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) organised a Seminar on "Good Governance - How Innovative Approaches Can Really Make a Difference: Indian Experience" on Wednesday at the embassy auditorium.
Balasubramaniam stated that India is, today, on a path of socio-economic transformation, and good governance is the driving force behind the same. He also highlighted the initiatives launched by the Indian government towards inclusive development.
This was followed by a session on "Changing Face of Democratic Governance through Innovations and Greater Public participation", which was moderated by Balasubramaniam. The panelists included Ambassador Bernd Muetzelburg, former German Ambassador to India; Ashok Aram, CEO Deutsche Bank; and Rahul Mukherji, Professor and HOD, Department of Political Science, South Asia Institute, Heidelberg University.
The panelists discussed the importance of public participation in governance and the role played by technology in changing the face of democratic governance.
"Indian Economy: Prospect and Retrospect" was another session moderated by Syed Zafar Islam, Director Air India, Ex Investment Banker and Former Managing Director, Deutsche Bank. Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, Vice President and Managing Director, Tata Consultancy Services; Hermann Mühleck, India Business Network leader; and Dr Caroline King, Director, International Government Relations, SAP were the panelists. The participants discussed the economic policies of present Indian Government and the revolutionary change that is being observed in the mindset of the people all that is helping in building a New India.
The Seminar concluded with a valedictory address by Prof. Sushma Yadava, Vice-Chancellor, Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya and Prof. Public Policy and Governance, IIPA. Prof. Yadava highlighted the policies of the Indian government for the marginalised sections of society. She also explained the initiatives of the Government that have helped in empowering women in the country.
