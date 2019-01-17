Sindhis call for independence from Pakistan on GM Syed's 115th Birthday

A large number of activists carried out an anti- protest march on the 115th birth anniversary of GM Syed, the of movement, in his hometown,

The activists from Jeay Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) demanded freedom of the province from Pakistani occupation, the abolition of human rights abuses in and religious fundamentalism.

Raising slogans against the Army, the activists accused them of abducting and killing human rights activists and scholars.

Activists claim that a heavy contingent of Pakistani security forces besieged the outskirts of and established checkpoints to harass and restrain Syed's followers from entering the town for two days.

Several arrests were made and dozens of leaders and activists from different cities were abducted in order to stop the political gatherings of various nationalist parties to be held on the eve of Syed's birthday.

The banners and flags of movement were removed from and many surrounding villages and towns were raided to harass the political activists to restrain their activities prior to the celebrations.

However, masses reacted in sheer defiance and came out to commemorate the celebrations of Major political caravans, led by different political parties, were searched and stopped by Rangers, the and the at the and Qazi Ahmed- to keep them from entering Sann.

However, the caravans were forced to be released later, owing to the growing number of activists gathering from all over Sindh.

Hundreds of JSMM activists, led by party's senior leadership, rallied from the outskirts of Sann town and paid a memorial visit to the mausoleums of GM and martyred JSMM leaders Muzafar Bhutto, Rooplo Cholyani, Muneer Cholyani, and

The activists laid floral wreaths and recited the national anthem of The families of missing and martyred JSMM activists also participated in the rally and political gathering of JSMM.

The political gathering was presided over by exiled JSMM via a written message. The JSMM venerated Sayed in his speech and highlighted the ongoing brutal operation of the Pakistani forces in Sindh including imprisonments, enforced disappearances, state torture in secret detention centres and killings of Sindhi political activists.

He condemned the Pakistani designs of radicalizing secular Sindhi society by establishing a web of religious schools, patronised by the Pakistani military, forced exodus of Sindhi Hindus, forced conversions and marriages of Sindhi Hindu girls, economic exploitation and political subjugation of Sindh.

He scathed the idea of the engineered democratic rule in Pakistan and the role of Sindhi feudal class as puppets of the military establishment. He censured establishment for patronising religious extremism and terrorism and sponsoring it across borders in and

"Pakistan is the womb and vector of Islamic extremism. Its unnatural existence is a serious threat to peace. This irresponsible and fragile theocratic state is developing nuclear arsenals which are no less dangerous than the North Korean nukes and will eventually lead to the destruction of the one day. The should take serious notice of the Pakistani sponsorship of Global Jihadism and persecution/genocide of secular Sindhi, Baloch, and Pashtun people," he added.

"Pakistan is fooling by dragging it into its strategic design for the makeup of Greater Punjabistan by promising of the fulfillment of its long-sought strategic military aggression in the The project of CPEC is the veil of this nefarious bilateral design. must understand the dynamics of political conflict between Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, PoK occupied nations against imperialist and must not partner in Punjab's crimes and subjugation against these nations" he said.

He condemned the abduction and enforced disappearance of JSMM's vice chairman, and his two brothers along with dozens of other JSMM activists.

He appealed to the Sindhi nation to demonstrate unity and act responsibly to stand for their freedom from this "filthy theocratic state".

"All Sindhi and Urdu speaking people of Sindh must unite under the banner of shared modern Sindhi identity and strive for the freedom of Sindh from the theocratic fascist imperialist unnatural state of Pakistan," he said.

He also appealed to the UNO, the international community, especially USA, Germany, France, UK, and to demolish Pakistan for the sake of humanity, regional security and global peace.

