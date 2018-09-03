Google Chrome turns 10

-
Ten years ago Google launched its Chrome browser on September 1, 2008. The browser has since then underwent a lot of upgrades and updates to boast a sizeable chunk of the market.
At the time of the launch, Google Chrome was labeled as a 'fresh take on the browser' and the company believed it would add value for users and help drive innovation on the web. Quite rightly so, today there are more Chrome users, 60 percent as per the latest numbers, than any rival browser's.
As The Verge reports, Google Chrome was originally launched as a Windows-only beta app before it was extended to support Linux and macOS a year later.
From being a sum of components from Apple's WebKit rendering engine and Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome is now looking at a future of becoming a one whole platform in itself. It is already powering Chrome OS and Google is continuously releasing new apps and features to make it more efficient.
