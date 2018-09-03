Google takes steps to curb tech support scam ads

In a bid to crack down on scam ads for tech support, is introducing a new measure that will restrict such ads globally.

The noted in its blog that there has been a rise in misleading ad experiences from third-party tech support providers. To keep a check on fraudulent ads, will roll out a verification program in the coming months to help identify the hoax ads from legitimate ones.

The verification program will ensure that only legitimate providers of third-party technical support can use Google's platform to show ads and reach out to potential consumers.

It is the latest addition to Google's continued efforts at combating arising out of its platform. The company took down over 3.2 billion ads last year that violated its

