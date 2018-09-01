Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free

has rolled out a replacement program for the 8 models, under which it will repair devices which have faulty as a

The affected devices experience unexpected restarts, frozen screen, and won't power on, mentioned in its forum. The problem affects a very small percentage of the 8 devices.

These units were sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the US. Users can check using the serial number of their device if it is eligible for the repair.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)