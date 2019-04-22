JUST IN
Business Standard

Google Assistant, Alexa will now provide Britishers with government-related information

ANI  |  Others 

The British government is using the new-age voice-enabled technology to disperse information to its citizens.

If you live in the UK, you will be able to ask a smart speaker some generic government-related questions using Alexa or Google Assistant, Engadget reported.

There are over 12,000 pieces of Gov.uk information available through the voice-enabled assistants, including questions related to the next bank holiday, obtaining a passport, and so on. More information related to car tax, marriage registration will be added soon.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 21:22 IST

