Google Maps launches 'Stay Safer' that alerts when driver deviates from route

Maps has added a new feature that is aimed at making travelling alone for individuals, especially women.

The new feature, Stay Safer, can be enabled while searching for your destination and getting directions. In a situation when the deviates more than 0.5 KM from the Maps suggested route, your phone will buzz with the 'Get off-route alerts'.

You can compare it to the original route, choose to share your live trip with friends or family directly from that screen, and take appropriate action if required. The feature is available to users in using the latest version of Maps.

