BMW to launch 25 new EVs by 2023

ANI  |  Others 

Advancing the auto industry's move towards electronic vehicles, luxury car maker BMW has announced that it would launch 25 new electrified models by 2023.

As Cnet reports, 12 models will be full EVs. Harald Kruger, BMW's chairman of the board of management, had earlier announced the release year to be 2025. However, now the cars will be launching sooner than expected.

The company will be releasing its next full EV, the iX3 SUV, in 2020. In addition to the BMW brand, Mini will also be introducing electrified versions with the 2020 Cooper SE arriving later this year.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 21:32 IST

