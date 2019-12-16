E-vehicles can now locate charging stations easily, thanks to Google Maps

-
ALSO READ
EESL to set up 1,000 EV charging stations, hopes to deploy 5,000 cars
Nearly 400,000 electric vehicles in India, UP leads race, Delhi at 2nd spot
Vakrangee aims to set up 75,000 EV charging kendras across India by FY22
Stay safer: How Google Maps will alert you when your cab goes off route
Govt to waive registration charges for electric vehicles to promote sales
-
Google Maps is making it easier for electric car owners to locate compatible charging stations based on charging connectors.
The ability to search for charging stations was added earlier this year. Now owners can also filter results based on the type of plugs available, Android Police notes.
A new plug dropdown menu now appears in the filter bar. Users can enter the exact plugs which are available on their car to find compatible stations. There's also an added 'Electric vehicle settings' options in the app.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU