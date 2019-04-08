Google Maps to inform you about traffic jams more quickly

-
Google Maps may be doing a pretty decent job at indicating the amount of congestion on your route. It is, now, reportedly adding a new feature that will tell you about traffic jams more quickly.
A new option, called Slowdowns, has been spotted on the app. Using the feature, people can report slowdowns, allowing Google Maps to gather this data more quickly and with increased accuracy, 9 to 5 Google reports.
The feature is labeled as either 'congestion' or 'slowdown' depending on your location. The feature is tucked in the new incident reporting button in the Google Maps app.
