Google Maps to inform you about traffic jams more quickly

ANI  |  Internet 

Google Maps may be doing a pretty decent job at indicating the amount of congestion on your route. It is, now, reportedly adding a new feature that will tell you about traffic jams more quickly.

A new option, called Slowdowns, has been spotted on the app. Using the feature, people can report slowdowns, allowing Google Maps to gather this data more quickly and with increased accuracy, 9 to 5 Google reports.

The feature is labeled as either 'congestion' or 'slowdown' depending on your location. The feature is tucked in the new incident reporting button in the Google Maps app.

First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 23:07 IST

