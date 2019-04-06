Netflix stops supporting Apple AirPlay

If you have been struggling to AirPlay Netflix content via iOS devices on Apple TV, you are not alone. Netflix has reportedly stopped supporting AirPlay due to some unexplained reasons.
Netflix supported AirPlay streaming from iOS devices to Apple TV since 2013. It allowed users to stream content from an iOS device directly to an Apple TV. However, the company on its help page notes that the support has been disabled due to technical limitations, Engadget reported.
It is unclear what these limitations are. However, the timing coincides with Apple's latest unveiling of Netflix competitor Apple TV+ and new AirPlay 2 protocol.
The Apple TV and other AirPlay-ready devices will include a Netflix app built-in. It may work with Cast button or AirPlay Mirroring. However, the logging process will become cumbersome without the use of a phone or tablet.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU