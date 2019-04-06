Elon Musk explains Tesla Model 3's inside camera

Cameras are cool if they are for selfies but kind of creepy when they are inside of your car. The Model 3 comes with an inactive above the rearview mirror.

The feature had been present since 2017, however, it is only now that responded to a concerned user's query, explaining the reason behind having the inside.

Musk explained that the on the inside is to help compete with and in the future, reported.

This is how Musk envisions it will work. In the near future, when autonomous cars become a norm, and Tesla runs a shared autonomy fleet, the cameras will be able to help the owner in case someone messes up the car from the inside.

So in order to add your vehicle to Tesla's ride-sharing fleet, users will not be required to upgrade. There will already be a camera to watch the future customers, to ensure they don't mess up the interiors or forget their belongings. More on the will be explained via live webcast on April 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)