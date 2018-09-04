Google offers free AI tool to report child abuse images

Intensifying its fight against images floating on the web, is now deploying artificially to help organisations identify and report material (CSAM) images.

In its blog, announced it will start using cutting-edge AI that will add on to its existing technologies to help service providers, NGOs, and other companies review disturbing content at scale.

The approach will leverage deep for and identify new images quickly, thereby cutting down on the response time. It will also flag content which went unflagged previously.

will be providing the new AI tools for free to NGOs and industry partners through its Content Safety toolkit that has more capacity to review CSAM online and requires minimal human inspection.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)