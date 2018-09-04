JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Samsung will bring new features to mid-range phones before flagships

Rajasthan govt to provide free mobile phones to women of BPL families
Business Standard

Google offers free AI tool to report child abuse images

ANI  |  California [United States] 

Intensifying its fight against child abuse images floating on the web, Google is now deploying artificially intelligent systems to help organisations identify and report child sexual abuse material (CSAM) images.

In its blog, Google announced it will start using cutting-edge AI that will add on to its existing technologies to help service providers, NGOs, and other technology companies review disturbing content at scale.

The approach will leverage deep neural network for image processing and identify new images quickly, thereby cutting down on the response time. It will also flag content which went unflagged previously.

Google will be providing the new AI tools for free to NGOs and industry partners through its Content Safety API toolkit that has more capacity to review CSAM online and requires minimal human inspection.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 13:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements