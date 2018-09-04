Oraimo launches new range of bluetooth earphones

If you are looking for a sturdy, stylish and reliable set of earphones to fulfill your travel as well as music needs, then this set of earphones is just the perfect pick for you.

oraimo, the smart accessory brand from TRANSSION Holdings, has announced the launch of its new set of stylish earphones in India, Shark OEB-E57D at a price of Rs. 2,399.

Supporting shark fit design, these designed earphones are light weight with flexible round-the-neck design.

"The new trendy pair of earphones stand out in terms of design, sound quality and comfort. Given that today's generation is always-on-the-go, the idea is to be able to enjoy hours of favorite music, avoiding hassle to untangle the wired earphones. We are sure that our product will be loved by the Indian youth and will appeal to their senses," said business head, oraimo Accessories India, Puneet Gupta.

The sturdy and stylish looking oraimo Shark OEB-E57D earphones employ a mix of plastic and metal, which keeps the unit light-weight without sacrificing on the build quality.

The impressive battery provides a talk time of upto 8 hours continuously satiating the need of music buffs, offering crisper sound quality. Shark's connection ensures a rock-solid connection to the paired device since they are equipped with Version V4.1 and connect easily with any

