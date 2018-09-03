Rely on these platforms to send gifts to remote locations this festive season

The industry has seen a sharp turn in the demand of instant delivery. With festive season round the corner, the demand for express delivery has hit a top notch too.

Many express delivery logistic companies have implemented their express delivery model to cater to the needs of customers.

From door to door service, to urgent consignments with and trace status of consignments, they make sure that your gifts are delivered to the door step of any corner of the country.

Here are 4 companies offering express delivery this festive reason:

TCIEXPRESS

Pioneer in the express delivery model, the company express delivers in more than 40,000 locations in including metros and tier II and III cities with within 48-72 hours, they offer Day definite delivery with IT interfaces with customers and Sunday and holiday deliveries as well. With their service reach in Surface, domestic and international air express, they offer global delivery making it perfect for those looking at festive gifting be it for B2B or B2C.

GATI

With it KWE's offers a complete range of that gives you the flexibility to choose as per your equirement. Gati-KWE Express provides two type of services i.e. and through which you can send your gift to your loved one anywhere at rapid speed and offers seamless connectivity to take your shipment down to the last mile.

Safexpress

They ensure time-definite deliveries through our robust network supported by 'Hub and Spoke' model, which is intended to minimize the distance travelled and strategic management of Fleet of 6,132 containerized vehicles covers the entire country proving a comprehensive range of fast, efficient and express transport and services. They claim, as long as there's a road to it, there isn't a place in this country where they can't deliver to or pick-up from!

GoBOLT

A next generation logistics platform incepted in 2015, it provides framework to run owned and marketplace fleets achieving high asset utilization, efficiency and scale. With more than 10,000 empanelled trucks, the platform provides all the such as right vehicle selection, route/delivery planning, real time tracking, reliable documentation and control, reduced transit time to its clients.

