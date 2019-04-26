Apple recalls AC wall plug adapters over electrical shock concerns

Apple is recalling AC wall plug adapters in select regions over concerns of causing electrical shock, the company announced in an official blog.
Apple explained that in very rare cases, the three-prong wall plug adapter may break and create a risk of shock if touched. The company is aware of six incidents worldwide.
The iPhone maker said that the adapters designed for use in Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom are being voluntarily recalled.
These adapters shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010, and were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. Users can head to Apple's support page for details on how to exchange an affected plug adapter.
