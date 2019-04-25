Samsung invests USD 2.9 million in French cryptocurrency startup Ledger

has reportedly invested in a French startup called that manufactures physical and secure portfolios of

According to a report on Capital, is investing 2.6 million euros (approximately USD 2.9 million) in the startup that would put Ledger's valuation at 260 million euros. is known for its Nano S tool that looks like a USB key to safeguard crypto- assets.

Samsung's inclination towards cryptocurrency is evident. Its recent flagship smartphone, Galaxy S10 comes with a built-in cryptocurrency wallet. Meanwhile, the company is also rumored to be working on its own cryptocurrency token called Samsung Coin.

