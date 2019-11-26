Google rolls out ambient mode to make your phone useful while it charges

JUST IN
Amazon Alexa service will now be available for even low-powered IoT devices
Google has rolled out a new Android feature that makes your smartphone useful even while it is charging.

The new 'ambient mode' lets you set an alarm, check for upcoming meetings, control smart lights, and even browse a photo slideshow in fewer taps and clicks, the company notes in an official tweet.

The aim behind the ambient mode is to make your device use move from app-based to intent-based using Google Assistant. The feature is supported on Android 8 and above.
First Published: Tue, November 26 2019. 21:10 IST

