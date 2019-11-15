Google's Chrome experiment leaves browser broken on thousands of machines

-
ALSO READ
Latest Google Chrome OS update brings new camera app, adds media controls
Now, browse virtual-reality web: VR support added to Google Chrome beta
Do slow websites annoy you? Soon, Google to flag slow portals with a label
IMFA posts Rs 33 crore loss in Q2 on depressed ferro chrome prices
HP unveils Chromebook 14 series with touchscreen, price starts Rs 23,990
-
Google was fiddling with Chrome this week, but its 'silent' experiment left thousands of machines with a broken browser, impacting business users the most.
Business users accessing Google Chrome through virtual machine environments such as Citrix were met with unresponsive white screen on open Chrome tabs, leaving IT admins flustered, The Verge reports.
Google revealed that it had turned on an experiment to improve resource usage for the stable version which had been in the beta mode for around five months. However, it did so without informing IT admins. The company has rolled back the change.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU