Nokia Smart TV with 55-inch 4K UHD display gets BIS certification

upcoming has been certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), hinting that there will be a 55-inch display with 4K UHD resolution and is expected to launch soon.

The 55-inch TV will have Android Pie and will come with Google Play Store pre installed along with Intelligent Dimming technology providing better contrast ratio.

Also, it has been confirmed to feature JBL Audio, GSMArena reported on Wednesday.

Last week, Flipkart entered into a strategic partnership with to launch smart TVs in India.

As part of the collaboration, Flipkart will leverage its understanding of the needs of Indian consumers to develop, facilitate domestic manufacturing and distribution of Nokia-branded smart TVs and manage the end-to-end go-to-market strategy.

"Working with Nokia allows us to further expand the choice of high-quality, technologically advanced products for Indian consumers. Nokia is a globally popular technology brand and enjoys immense brand recall. We're excited to start this journey with them to extend the brand into a fast-growing product segment," Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice-President and Head-Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart said at the time.