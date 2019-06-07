JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

Adam Zampa reprimanded for using 'audible obscenity'

Apple macOS Catalina can automatically enable Dark Mode
Business Standard

Google search won't show more than two results from same site

ANI  |  Internet 

If you have ever experienced search results loaded with content from the same site, Google has finally heard you.

Google Search has announced site diversity change, which means you usually won't see more than two listings from the same website in the top results, the company wrote in a tweet.

However, if Google's search algorithm considers results relevant to your search term, there may be more than two listings from the same site.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 21:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU