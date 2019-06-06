JUST IN
Google Remote Desktop will make fixing a friend's computer easier

ANI  |  Computers 

Fixing someone's computer over a phone call is quite painful. Now, Google is making it easier for you to be the IT saviour by announcing the Chrome Remote Desktop service.

As Engadget explains, the Chrome Remote Desktop allows you to control another computer or give access to yours through a website.

Instead of downloading an app, both parties need to visit a website, where one person sets up the tool by generating an access code to be used by the other person to log in. The website is an alternative method and does not replace the existing app.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 21:09 IST

