Google tests new subscription service to pick best photos and print them

is reportedly testing a new print subscription service for printing your best photos on a periodic basis.

According to 9to5 Google, the monthly photo prints subscription program will send you 10 prints that will be auto-selected from your last 30 days of photos, allowing you to make a change if required.

The selected photos will then be printed and delivered straight to your home. The users will be able to pick one of three themes for the monthly prints.

The cost of the subscription is USD 7.99 per month for 4x6 pictures on matte white cardstock. The service is currently in beta and available in the US.