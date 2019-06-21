JUST IN
Google will no longer build its own tablets

ANI  |  Others 

If you were hoping to find a new Pixel Slate making its way this year, you are in for a disappointment as Google has reportedly decided to kill its own tablet lineup.

A Google spokesperson told ComputerWorld that the company has decided to drop its work on tablets and focus only on laptops. Google's last release in the tablet category was the Pixel Slate in 2018.

The company was rumored to be working on two smaller-sized tablets. However, Google hadn't reached far enough in the development to be impacted by the shutdown of the project.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 23:46 IST

