Govt calls meet on Jun 19 of chiefs of political parties

A meeting of presidents of all political parties having representation in parliament has been called by Union minister of Parliamentary affairs, Prahlad to discuss key issues of importance on Wednesday, June 19.

The meeting will be chaired by and is aimed to ensure smooth functioning in the upcoming parliamentary session.

The meet is scheduled in the parliamentary library building and will solicit views of the various heads of political parties on important subjects impacting the country.

Among the five key issues listed include Building of a new in the country's 75th independence and One country, One election.

A programme and commitments to celebrate to Mahatma 150 birth anniversary celebration, ways to increase parliament productivity and development of aspirational districts are other items on the agenda.

The first session of 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on Monday, June 17.

