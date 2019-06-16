Munabao: Gold worth 23 lakh seized from Thar Express; 3 Pakistani arrested

-
The customs department seized 700 grams gold worth Rs 23 lakh approx from Thar Link Express between India and Pakistan and apprehended three Pakistani nationals in this regard, officials said on Sunday.
The arrested accused has been identified Kishore Kumar Maheshwari, Ramesh Patra Cheenaji Bheel, and Kailash Mali, they are all residents of Pakistan and were travelling to India through the express train.
"Gold in the form of five gold biscuits (100 grams each), one bangle (81 grams) and three rings (35.1 grams each) was recovered from the possession of the accused," M L Sharma, Assistant Commissioner, Customs said.
"Any passenger travelling in Thar Express cannot carry goods in commercial quantity with him," he added.
Thar Link Express is the Indian portion of the international passenger train Thar Express operated weekly by Indian Railway using its own coaches and locomotives, between Jodhpur and Munabao. After reaching Munabao, the passenger clears customs and are transported across the border to the Zero Point station. From there, Thar Express takes passengers to Karachi, Pakistan.
