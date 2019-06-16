Munabao: Gold worth 23 lakh seized from Thar Express; 3 Pakistani arrested

The customs department seized 700 grams gold worth Rs 23 approx from Link Express between and and apprehended three Pakistani nationals in this regard, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested accused has been identified Kishore Kumar Maheshwari, Ramesh Patra Cheenaji Bheel, and Kailash Mali, they are all residents of and were travelling to through the express train.

"Gold in the form of five gold biscuits (100 grams each), one bangle (81 grams) and three rings (35.1 grams each) was recovered from the possession of the accused," M L Sharma, Assistant Commissioner, Customs said.

"Any passenger travelling in Express cannot carry goods in commercial quantity with him," he added.

Link Express is the Indian portion of the international passenger train operated weekly by Indian Railway using its own coaches and locomotives, between Jodhpur and Munabao. After reaching Munabao, the passenger clears customs and are transported across the border to the From there, takes passengers to Karachi,

