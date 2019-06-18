Govt compulsorily retires 15 senior custom officers

-
After dismissing 12 senior Income Tax officers, the government on Tuesday retired as many as 15 senior officers of the customs department with immediate effect.
The officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, who were retired compulsorily, are of the ranks of Principal Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.
The retirement has been ordered under Rule 56 (j) of the General Financial Rules of Central Government Services.
The officers have been compulsorily retired are
1. Dr Anup Srivastava, Principal Commissioner
2. Atul Dikshit, Commissioner
3. Sansar Chand, Commissioner
4. G Shree Harsha, Commissioner
5. Vinay Brij Singh, Commissioner
6. Ashok R Mahida, Additional Commissioner
7. Virendra K Agarwal, Additional Commissioner
8. Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner
9. Nalin Kumar, Joint Commissioner
10. S S Pabana, Assistant Commissioner
11. S S Bisht, Assistant Commissioner
12. Vinod Kr Sanga, Assistant Commissioner
13. Raju Sekar, Additional Commissioner
14. Ashok Kr Aswal, Deputy Commissioner
15.
