Services resume at Kolkata's NRS Hospital

ANI  |  General News 

Hospital services at NRS Hospital resumed on Tuesday after a week-long protest triggered by an attack on a junior doctor here.

People were seen standing in queues at OPD Counters, Emergency, Pharmacy, and other medical services.

Male and female security staff dressed in green T-shirts were deployed outside the hospital premises.

"My son underwent an operation. We were supposed to get a scheduled checkup but the protest caused us inconvenience. I kept watching the television news to get updates of the strike. I was eagerly waiting for the hospital services to resume" said a patient.

Doctors at NRS medical hospital called off their strike on Monday evening after a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A nationwide doctor's strike was triggered by an attack on a junior doctor of NRS medical hospital by family members of a patient.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 14:24 IST

