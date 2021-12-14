Govt not letting Rajya Sabha chairman bring back suspended MPs: Kharge

-
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha MPs' suspension is strangulation of Opposition's voice: Kharge
'There is limit to patience': Venkaiah Naidu fumes at Oppn in Rajya Sabha
Kharge reiterates no apology will be made over conduct of suspended RS MPs
Naidu suspends TMC MPs for the day, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Winter session: RS Chairman rejects request to revoke suspension of 12 MPs
-
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday requested the Chairman of the House, M. Venkaiah Naidu to bring back the 12 suspended MPs, and alleged that the government is "not letting" the latter do so.
Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "The (Rajya Sabha) chairman has full powers to suspend any rule, issue direction, or revoke it but the government is not letting him do it."
"I request the chairman to use his powers to bring back these 12 (suspended) MPs to the House," he added.
Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi (Kashi), Kharge said that he is doing politics to collect votes.
"They are staging a drama; until people don't under their drama, they will continue doing it. The government doesn't do anything from the heart; their one and only agenda is to collect votes," he said while adding that they (BJP) are trying to polarise the votes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU