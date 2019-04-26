Govt. should take responsibility for Easter Sunday attack, says Sri Lankan President

Government should take responsibility for the attacks, as well as for weakening country's intelligence services, said Sri Lankan on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference here, additionally asserted that the of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara will step down from the post today, reported (Sri Lanka).

The development has come after the Sri Lankan on Wednesday sought the resignation of Hemasiri Fernando, along with the IGP, amid the reports of mounting criticism against the government over its failure to curtail the massacre, despite a detailed warning.

Following this, stepped down from the post yesterday.

reported that warnings were shared with Sri Lankan security services, including one memo addressed to the IGP, prior to the attacks. However, no measures were taken to thwart the deadly attacks which killed more than 350 people, including 10 Indians.

On April 21, eight explosions rattled Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated At least 250 people were killed and over 500 others were injured in the serial blasts.

