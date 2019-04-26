Govt. should take responsibility for Easter Sunday attack, says Sri Lankan President

Government should take responsibility for the Easter Sunday attacks, as well as for weakening country's intelligence services, said Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday.
Speaking at a press conference here, Sirisena additionally asserted that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara will step down from the post today, reported Daily Mirror (Sri Lanka).
The development has come after the Sri Lankan President on Wednesday sought the resignation of Defense Minister Hemasiri Fernando, along with the IGP, amid the reports of mounting criticism against the government over its failure to curtail the massacre, despite a detailed warning.
Following this, Hemasiri Fernando stepped down from the post yesterday.
CNN reported that warnings were shared with Sri Lankan security services, including one memo addressed to the IGP, prior to the attacks. However, no measures were taken to thwart the deadly attacks which killed more than 350 people, including 10 Indians.
On April 21, eight explosions rattled Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa as the Christian community celebrated Easter Sunday. At least 250 people were killed and over 500 others were injured in the serial blasts.
