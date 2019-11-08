Govt will work with utmost responsibility, Narendra Modi assures residents of unauthorised colonies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Central government will diligently complete the work of transferring ownership rights to the 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in the capital.

"The government will complete the work with utmost responsibility," Modi said addressing a gathering of BJP leaders along with Resident Welfare Association (RWA) officeholders and members of unauthorised colonies.

The group had arrived to meet PM Narendra Modi at his residence to thank him for the Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights to 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

On October 23, the Union Cabinet announced that it had approved regulations for conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, which would benefit 40 lakh residents of the capital.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to bringing a Bill in the next session of Parliament to implement the proposal.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, announcing the move, said that the decision will benefit more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies spread over around 175 sq km as development and redevelopment can now take place in these colonies resulting in a clean, secure and healthy living environment.

The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies that are inhabited by lower-income groups and does not apply to 69 affluent colonies identified by DDA including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy.

