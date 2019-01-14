Great, noble minds not offended by petty things: Justice Sikri

Great and minds are not offended by petty things of daily life, said Justice while quoting a portion from a book during its launch event.

He was addressing the audience during the launch of a book titled 'Beyond the name' on late former Justice Sabharwal.

Justice fondly recalled his association with Justice Sabharwal while talking about the book and culminated his address with a short quote from the same.

"If you are hurt by little things, yours is still a little mind. Great and minds are not offended by pity things of daily life," he said quoting an excerpt from the book.

The event was also addressed by Justice of Ranjan Gogoi and former and Senior Mukul Rohatgi, who both also spoke about life and times of Justice Sabharwal.

However, Justice Sikri's choice of words and quote hold significance as it comes only hours after he had withdrawn his for appointment to

On Sunday, Justice withdrew to be appointed as the member of London-based (CSAT), which was offered by the central government last month, reportedly after some linked the offer to his decision of ousting as the of the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI).

The news reports allegedly mentioned that the offer from the government was a "reward" to Justice Sikri, who was part of the three-member panel that removed Verma as the

