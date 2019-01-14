Centre reiterates nothing new in government 'snooping' order

The (MHA) on Monday reiterated its stand on authorisation given to 10 agencies for monitoring computers and said that there is nothing new in the notification issued on December 20.

The explanation comes after the on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and asked it to file a reply in six weeks time. The apex court issued the notice on petitions against allowing 10 agencies to monitor any "information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".

According to sources, there has been not an iota of change and the same agencies were authorised and given power under the IT Act in 2009.

However, this time only agencies have been notified, the source added.

There were several service providers and agencies who could seek data in an unauthorised manner, said an of the ministry.

This notification had made it clear that only the 10 agencies authorised by the have the right to seek details under the SOP (standard operating procedure) framed in 2011.

Notably, the on December 20 had notified that 10 central agencies -- Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, CBI, Investigation Agency, (Research and Analysis Wing), Directorate of (in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and only) and the - could intercept, monitor, and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer.

After facing flak from various sectors, the immediately issued a clarification on the notification.

