Defence Minister reviews operational preparedness of Andaman and Nicobar Command

Defence today reviewed the operational readiness of the in an exercise involving 10 warships, six aircraft and 700 troops including Navy and Army commandos.

"The Defence witnessed all four components working jointly in unison during an amphibious demonstration. The exercise, conducted near included 10 ships, 6 aircraft and 700 troops of the Command," a defence release said.

The Marine (MARCO) unit of and platoon (GHATAK) of displayed their operational capabilities by carrying out helocasting, and beach assault at the Island.

"While returning from Campbell Bay, the visited the southernmost part of India, Indira Point. After arriving at Port Blair, the was given a demonstration on jungle survival skills at Station, Birchgunj," the release said.

Later, she inaugurated the phase 2 of Married Accommodation Project (MAP) that includes 868 dwelling units for the troops of Andaman

The Minister also interacted with the families of the personnel deployed in the island territory.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)