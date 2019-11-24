Great pink show in Kolkata: Ravi Shastri after India's win over Bangladesh

India head coach Ravi Shastri is happy with the team's massive victory over Bangladesh in their first pink-ball Test, saying that it was a 'great pink show in Kolkata'.

Shastri also praised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, who left no stone unturned for the Men in Blue's first-ever day-night Test match.

Shastri took to Twitter to write: "Great pink show in Kolkata. President @SGanguly99 ensured no stone was left unturned. Well done ! #PinkBallTest #India #IndvsBan."

India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The hosts also won to two-match Test series by 2-0.

With this victory, skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win seven consecutive Test matches.

As far as the ICC World Test Championship's point table goes, India sit at the top with 360 points.

