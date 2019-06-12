GRP Inspector, Constable suspended for beating, urinating on journalist in Shamli

Hours after a in was beaten up on camera by a group of GRP personnel for covering the derailment of a goods train, DGP OP Singh on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of (SHO), GRP Shamli, and

"We have come across a video where a has been beaten up & put up in a lock up. DGP UP OP Singh has ordered for immediate suspension of SHO GRP & Const. Strict punishment shall be accorded to policemen misbehaving with citizens," read the twitter handle.

In the video, the can be seen been mercilessly hit by a group of men. The victim also spoke to ANI and narrated his ordeal, saying, "They were in plain clothes. One hit my camera and it fell down. When I picked it up they hit and abused me. I was locked up, stripped and they urinated in my mouth."

The incident took place just a day after the pulled up government for putting journalist behind the bars for posting tweets on

The apex court ordered the immediate release of Kanojia yesterday after he was put jailed for over three days.

