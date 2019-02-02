Guaido determined to implement democracy in Venezuela, while Maduro clings to power

-
ALSO READ
Venezuelan crisis: Guaido considers accepting US military support
Putin rings Venezuela's Maduro to show support: Kremlin
Venezuela's parliament rejects legitimacy of Maduro second term
Washington 'disappointed' by Turkish support of Maduro: official
Venezuela military slams opposition leader's presidential claim as 'coup'
-
Self-proclaimed interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido on Saturday said that he will "steer the country to democracy" from the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the South American nation.
"Governability, stability, the lowest social impact possible, attend to the current humanitarian emergency, reactivate the economy to create jobs for citizens and steer Venezuela towards democracy," Guaido told Al Jazeera.
According to reports, President Nicolas Maduro has been ignoring the call of the international community to seek re-elections as well as mediate talks with the opposition over the political turmoil in the country.
"The opposition has been willing to negotiate. We have tried everything. We have voted, we have abstained. We have gone on hunger strikes. We have protested and they have killed us," Guaido said.
"The cessation of the regime, a transition government and free elections, everything within that framework can be discussed," Guaido added.
The opposition leader, who has been recognised as the interim President of the country by the United States and the European Union, has not ruled out accepting military support by the US in the politics of Venezuela.
Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence on Friday once again threatened Maduro while addressing a gathering in Miami, saying it is time for him to step down.
"The struggle in Venezuela is between dictatorship and democracy - and freedom has the momentum. Nicolas Maduro is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power - and Nicolas Maduro must go!" the US Vice President took to Twitter as saying.
The Vice President further stated that the US will continue to exert all diplomatic and economic pressure to bring about a peaceful transition to democracy in the South American nation.
"This is no time for dialogue. This is time for action, & the time has come to end the Maduro dictatorship! The National Assembly & President Guaido has our full support because we recognize the truth - Maduro's dictatorship is destroying Venezuela," Pence added.
President Nicolas Maduro is facing the hardest challenge to his rule after being accused of election fraud and overseeing a deep economic collapse.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU