Guaido determined to implement democracy in Venezuela, while Maduro clings to power

Self-proclaimed of on Saturday said that he will "steer the country to democracy" from the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in the South American nation.

"Governability, stability, the lowest social impact possible, attend to the current humanitarian emergency, reactivate the economy to create jobs for citizens and steer towards democracy," Guaido told Al Jazeera.

According to reports, has been ignoring the call of the international community to seek re-elections as well as mediate talks with the opposition over the political turmoil in the country.

"The opposition has been willing to negotiate. We have tried everything. We have voted, we have abstained. We have gone on hunger strikes. We have protested and they have killed us," Guaido said.

"The cessation of the regime, a transition government and free elections, everything within that framework can be discussed," Guaido added.

The opposition leader, who has been recognised as the of the country by the and the European Union, has not ruled out accepting military support by the US in the of

Meanwhile, US on Friday once again threatened Maduro while addressing a gathering in Miami, saying it is time for him to step down.

"The struggle in Venezuela is between dictatorship and democracy - and freedom has the momentum. is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power - and must go!" the US took to as saying.

The further stated that the US will continue to exert all diplomatic and economic pressure to bring about a peaceful transition to democracy in the South American nation.

"This is no time for dialogue. This is time for action, & the time has come to end the Maduro dictatorship! The & President Guaido has our full support because we recognize the truth - Maduro's dictatorship is destroying Venezuela," Pence added.

President Nicolas Maduro is facing the hardest challenge to his rule after being accused of election fraud and overseeing a deep economic collapse.

