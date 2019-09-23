Gujarat ATS arrest terrorist Addul Wahab Sheikh

Terrorist Abdul Wahab Sheikh was arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ahmedabad Crime Branch while he was returning from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to Ahmedabad.

Sheikh is accused of providing financial support in the 2003 Jihadi conspiracy.

He was living in Saudi Arabia for last many years and is also known to support the cause of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. He is accused of providing money for terrorist activities in India.

"Terrorist Abdul Wahab Sheikh has been arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Ahmedabad Crime Branch, while he was returning from Jeddah to Ahmedabad. He is accused of providing financial support in the 2003 Jihadi conspiracy," said BV Gohil, ACP Crime Branch, Ahmedabad.

Further details are awaited.

