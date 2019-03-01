Cabinet approves development of New Greenfield Airport at Hirasar, Rajkot, Gujarat

Estimated cost of the projects stands at Rs 1405 crore

The chaired by the Prime Minister, has given its approval for development of New at Hirasar, Rajkot, at an estimated cost of Rs 1405 crore.

The existing airport at is severely land constrained having only 236 acres (approx.) of land and situated in the heart of city. This Airport suffers from considerable capacity restraints due to presence of residential & commercial buildings around it. Railway line and located around the airport on eastern side also prohibits the extension of runway. Thus there is no feasibility to expand the airport on city or airside, hence possibility of operating wide bodied aircrafts at the existing airport location is ruled out.

is the fourth largest city in the state of after Ahmedabad, Surat, and The city is the centre of the Saurashtra region of and the 35th largest urban agglomeration in with a population more than 1.2 million as of 2015. It is also the 22nd fastest growing city in the world.

Considering the constraints and compulsions with respect to existing airport, desires to develop a new in has identified required land for the new airport and requested Airports Authority of to develop, operate and maintain the new airport.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)