Cabinet approves development of New Greenfield Airport at Hirasar, Rajkot, Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
CCEA approves development of new airport in Rajkot
PM lays foundation of greenfield airport, inaugurates another
GMR Airports as highest bidder for greenfield airport in Andhra Pradesh
Jewar airport will be ready in 3 years: Yogi Adityanath
Green corridor provided for organ transport to airport
-
Estimated cost of the projects stands at Rs 1405 croreThe Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has given its approval for development of New Greenfield Airport at Hirasar, Rajkot, Gujarat at an estimated cost of Rs 1405 crore.
The existing airport at Rajkot is severely land constrained having only 236 acres (approx.) of land and situated in the heart of city. This Airport suffers from considerable capacity restraints due to presence of residential & commercial buildings around it. Railway line and State Highway located around the airport on eastern side also prohibits the extension of runway. Thus there is no feasibility to expand the airport on city or airside, hence possibility of operating wide bodied aircrafts at the existing airport location is ruled out.
Rajkot is the fourth largest city in the state of Gujarat after Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara. The city is the centre of the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and the 35th largest urban agglomeration in India with a population more than 1.2 million as of 2015. It is also the 22nd fastest growing city in the world.
Considering the constraints and compulsions with respect to existing airport, State Government desires to develop a new Greenfield Airport in Rajkot. Government of Gujarat has identified required land for the new airport and requested Airports Authority of India to develop, operate and maintain the new airport.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU