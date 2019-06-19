JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Meeting of Congress-led opposition parties cancelled
Business Standard

We have no time for vendetta politics, says MP Home Minister Bachchan

ANI  |  General News 

The Congress party-led government in the state has no time to do the politics of vendetta, said Home Minister Bala Bachchan here on Wednesday.

"The state government does not have time to do vendetta politics. However, if someone breaks the rule of law, then the action will be taken against the guilty," said Bachchan, who was addressing media persons here.

His response comes in the wake of a recent scuffle at Narsinghpur involving sons of Union Minister Pralhad Singh Patel and MLA Jalam Singh Patel, which has become a talking point in the state.

When asked to comment on the death of a man in police custody at Bairagarh police station whose kin are accusing cops of beating him to death, Bachchan said: "The government will initiate action against the cops if they are found to be guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 14:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU